Twelve File To Run For PA Lieutenant Governor

HARRISBURG (AP) – Pennsylvanians won’t be lacking for choice when they select candidates for lieutenant governor. State elections officials reported receiving paperwork from seven Democrats and five Republicans by Tuesday night’s deadline. Democrat Lt. Gov. Mike Stack of Philadelphia will seek a second four-term term. Opposing him in the Democrat primary will be Lancaster County Commissioner Craig Lehman, former Philadelphia city official Nina Ahmad, school nutrition activist Aryanna Berringer of Westmoreland County, Chester County Commissioner Kathi Cozzone, Braddock Mayor John Fetterman, and Montgomery County banker and insurance broker Ray Sosa. Republicans include Allegheny County activist Kathy Coder, real estate investor Jeff Bartos of Montgomery County, Montgomery County Commissioner Joe Gale, former PA gubernatorial candidate Peg Luksik of Johnstown, and Washington County Commissioner Diana Irey Vaughan. Each party’s nominee runs on a fall ticket with the gubernatorial nominee.

