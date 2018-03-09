Donations Needed For MCC Heifer Sale

LANCASTER – There’s a need for donated heifers for two upcoming auctions to raise funds to help people in need around the world. Organized by Dale Hershey and the PA Relief Sale, the annual Heifer Sale takes place at the New Holland Sales Stables in New Holland, Lancaster County, on March 21. An additional sale will take place the week before at Kish Valley Dairy Sales in Belleville, Mifflin County, on March 16. All proceeds from the sales benefit Mennonite Central Committee. MCC works with partner organizations in 54 countries around the world to share God’s love and compassion for all in the name of Christ by responding to basic human needs and working for peace and justice. Farmers are invited to donate a heifer or “half” a heifer. Donation of half a heifer means a farmer gives half the sale price of the animal as a donation. If you would like to donate a heifer or half a heifer, contact Dale Hershey at 717-725-7520.

