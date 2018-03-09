Lawmaker Proposes Performance Score On Each School’s Webpage

HARRISBURG – Although there are multiple programs in place to provide the public with information and accountability about Pennsylvania schools, it requires lengthy navigation through the PA Department of Education’s website. PA Senate Education Committee Chairman, Blair County Sen. John Eichelberger says he’s introducing legislation to make the process easier through access to school performance scores. He wants each district’s performance score posted on district’s homepage so Pennsylvanians can see what their district’s score is in comparison to other districts across the Commonwealth. Eichelberger says it’s time for the public to have an easily manageable location to find the information they need.

