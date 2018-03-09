Maryland School District Bans Gun Violence Demonstration

BEL AIR, MD (AP) – A Maryland school system has banned students form walking out of school next week as part of a nationwide protest against gun violence. Harford County Public Schools Superintendent Barbara Canavan distributed a letter Thursday saying students will be presented a “learning module” through which they can express opinions, followed by a moment of silence, instead of walking out March 14. Students who walk out may be disciplined. The planned walkout follows the Parkland, Florida, school shooting that left 17 dead. The Harford County district’s approach contrasts with that of Baltimore City and County’s, both of which have said students will not face consequences for peaceful demonstration. Other districts in the state have expressed some reservation, but no other has outright banned participation.

