Philadelphia Eagles & FCA Spotlighted

LANCASTER – Saturday afternoon’s Spotlight looks at the outreach of FCA: Fellowship of Christian Athletes as they work in the mid-Atlantic region with athletes at the school, college, and professional levels to have athletes share the love of their sport and the love of Christ with others. Justin Kleiner is director of the Lancaster County FCA, who tells us that the some of the Super Bowl winning Philadelphia Eagles work with them in sharing with young people. Justin, a Pittsburgh Steelers fan, thinks the Eagles could even win next year’s Super Bowl. Hear more about the work of Fellowship of Christian Athletes in our region on Saturday afternoon’s Spotlight at 12:30 on WDAC and at 2 p.m. on WBYN 1075. You can listen to the program online right now at wdac.com under podcasts.

