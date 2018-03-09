Some Still Without Power In Pennsylvania After Storms

PHILADELPHIA (AP) – Pennsylvania utility companies say about 20,000 customers are still without power after two major snowstorms hit the state in less than a week. Most of the affected customers lost service following Wednesday’s nor’easter. But some haven’t had power since another destructive nor’easter roared in March 2. The most outages are reported by First Energy, which said about 10,500 customers were without service today, while PECO had about 8,700 customers still in the dark. Forecasters say another weather system could bring more precipitation to the state on Monday, although most models now show it staying to the south.

