Bill Helps Grandparents Raise Their Grandchildren

HARRISBURG – Grandparents who have sole care-giving responsibilities for their grandchildren would get some much needed assistance under legislation proposed by Bucks County Rep. Kathy Watson. House Bill 2033 establishes the Kinship Caregiver Navigator Program – an informational resource for these grandparents, both as a website and a toll-free hotline. An estimated 82,000 grandparents are the sole caregivers for the nearly 89,000 grandchildren in Pennsylvania. That number is increasing due to the devastating opioid crisis across the Commonwealth. The House Children and Youth Committee, which is chaired by Watson, held a hearing on the issue last summer, with estimates showing that Pennsylvania grandparents are saving the state an estimated $1 billion a year by keeping their grandchildren out of the foster care system, but that figure may be even higher because many of these families are not on the state’s radar.

