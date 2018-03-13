Early Morning Fire At Lancaster County Bakery

WARWICK TOWNSHIP – A Lancaster County bakery was the scene of an early morning fire. Units responded shortly before 3:30 a.m. to Specialty Bakers in the 500 block of Furnace Hills Pike in Warwick Township. Authorities arriving on the scene found the building to be smoke filled. Police say employees were evacuated safely from the building. The building erupted into flame and shortly became unsafe for fire suppression, which had to be conducted from exterior attack. There is no estimate of damages. The building suffered significant loss and fire crews remained on scene throughout the morning. The blaze closed part of Route 501. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

