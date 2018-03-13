Proposal Fines Parents For Child’s Bullying

HARRISBURG – Parents of school bullies would face a $500 fine and possible community service under legislation being proposed by Cambria County Rep. Frank Burns. The measure—one of a package of three bills Burns plans to introduce shortly—would require schools to notify parents each time their child bullies another child. After the first incident, parents would be told what action the school took. After a second, parents would be required to take a parenting class on bullying and be asked to attend a bullying resolution conference. If a student bullies a third time or more in the same school year, the measure would ensure that the bully’s parents receive a court citation and a fine up to $500 and/or community service. The other two bills require the Department of Education to establish an anonymous reporting system for bullying, and provides for accurate, real-time data on bullying by requiring schools to track and report incidents to the department’s Office of Safe Schools.

