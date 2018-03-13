Widow Nominated To Serve Out Maryland State Senator’s Term

BEL AIR, MD (AP) – The widow of a Maryland state senator who died suddenly earlier this month has been nominated to serve out the rest of his term. The Republican central committees of Cecil and Harford Counties submitted Linda Norman’s nomination to Gov. Larry Hogan on Monday afternoon. The chairs of both committees said votes taken this weekend were unanimous. Republican Sen. H. Wayne Norman Jr. died March 4 at the age of 62. He served seven years in the House of Delegates before winning his Senate seat in 2014. His term ends in 2019. The Maryland Republican Party has already nominated Jason Gallion to take his place on this year’s ballot, but Cecil GOP chair Diane Carabetta says it’s tradition to ask surviving family to finish out a term.

Related