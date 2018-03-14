Bill Offers Better Protection For Domestic Violence Victims

HARRISBURG – The PA House approved a bill that would help district judges protect domestic violence victims. Senate Bill 449 clarifies existing law that allows judges to use risk assessment tools when setting bail in domestic violence cases. Bill sponsor, Washington County Sen. Camera Bartolotta says risk assessment tools have proven to be effective in predicting an abuser’s odds of re-offending and creating a dangerous circumstance for victims. Without the use of risk assessment tools, it can be extremely difficult for judges to know whether an offender still poses an imminent danger to their victim. The bill was developed with input from district attorneys, domestic violence experts, and others who have an interest in improving the judicial system’s ability to protect victims. The bill was sent to the Senate for consideration of House amendments.

