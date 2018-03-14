Bill Reducing Size Of PA General Assembly Advances

HARRISBURG – Legislation reducing the size of the PA General Assembly is moving ahead, but it’s still not certain that the constitutional amendment will make it onto the November ballot. The House voted 109 to 80 for House Bill 153 that would cut the state House from 203 to 151 members and the state Senate from 50 to 38. The discussion generated an impassioned debate pitting supporters touting efficiency and cost savings against warnings it could dilute the voice of constituents. Pennsylvania is the largest full-time Legislature in the nation. Pennsylvania’s population is about 12.8 million, and currently each state representative represents about 62,000 people. If the House is reduced to 151 members, each representative would serve a constituency of about 84,000.

