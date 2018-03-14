Minimum Wage Hike Proposed For Delaware

DOVER, DE (AP) – Delaware lawmakers are eyeing a proposal to increase the state’s minimum wage. Legislation pending in the Senate would increase the current minimum wage of $8.25 an hour to $8.75 an hour on Oct. 1. The wage would then increase another 50 cents next year to $9.25 an hour effective Oct. 1, 2019. The Senate was scheduled to vote on the bill Tuesday, but the measure was pulled from the agenda and postponed for a possible vote tomorrow. Supporters say the higher wage will stimulate the economy and help low-income families. Opponents counter that it will lead to higher prices that will negatively affect low-wage earners and result in fewer hires.

