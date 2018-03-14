Missing Lancaster Woman Sought

LANCASTER – Authorities and family members are searching for a missing Lancaster woman. 56-year-old Rutnet Thomas has not been seen or heard from in several weeks. Thomas’ son was concerned because in November 2017, she had left home and was located in New Jersey. She was found wandering on foot after her vehicle ran out of fuel. Her family believes that Thomas was exhibiting the onset of dementia prior to the time she went missing. Thomas is a black female, five foot five, and wears glasses. She drives a green 2004 Hyundai Accent with PA registration EXL8977. Anyone with information about Thomas is asked to contact their local Police Department or contact Lancaster City Police at 717-735-3300.

