PA Senate Almost Finished With Budget Hearings

HARRISBURG – The Senate Appropriations Committee has one to two days of budget hearings left. The hearings for Health and Human Services and the Budget Secretary were postponed by the nor’easters that slammed the eastern part of the state over the last couple of weeks. Senator Vincent Hughes of Philadelphia Senator Hughes says once these hearings are done, the debate over this year’s budget does not look to be contentious. He says there is some talk that an early budget might be passed this year. One big point of disagreement might be the Governor’s request once again for a severance tax on the gas produced by Marcellus Shale drillers.

Related