Reduction Of Hunting License Fees For Non-Resident Disabled Vets

HARRISBURG – Legislation reducing hunting license fees for non-resident disabled veterans and former prisoners of war was approved by the PA House. House Bill 1409 would honor all disabled veterans and prisoners of war whether they live in Pennsylvania or not. Under the bill, the fee on hunting licenses for qualifying non-resident disabled veterans and former POW’s would be reduced to as little as $1.90 for the processing fee. For former prisoners of the war, the cost is $1 plus issuing agent and transaction fees. For veterans considered 60 to 99% disabled by the Veterans Administration, the cost is $1 plus issuing agent and transaction fees. For veterans considered 100% disabled, there is no cost aside from the issuing agent and transaction fees. The bill now goes to the state Senate.

