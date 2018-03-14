Staying On Top Of College Loan Debt

HARRISBURG – A measure to help college students keep their student loan debt under control was voted out of the PA House Commerce Committee. With outstanding student loan debt in the U.S. at $1.3 trillion, House Bill 2124 would help students by requiring colleges and universities that receive federal student loan information for their students to send those students letters each year, updating them on their current level of student loan debt. The letters, which would be mailed or emailed, would be provided in advance of a student’s acceptance of additional funding, and would include estimates of the student’s total debt at graduation and projected monthly payments. Similar legislation in other states has substantially reduced student borrowing and helped students and their families to make informed financial choices. The measure, which would be administered through the PA Department of Education, establishes a start date of September 2019 and would also include information on loans by institutions of higher education. The bill now goes to the full House for consideration.

Related