Area Lawmaker Working On PA School Safety

Posted on by GregBarton

HARRISBURG – Cumberland County Sen. Mike Regan says he’s working with the State Police, PA Department of Education, education stakeholder groups, and security experts. Speaking before the state Senate Education Committee, the former U.S. Marshal says schools should receive a professionally conducted preliminary needs assessment to insure that funding is being used with maximum efficiency. Regan said funding should be part of the overall effort to make schools safer and implement the improvements and training that can save lives in the event of a school shooting. Regan, along with Bucks County Sen. Tommy Tomlinson, are introducing legislation which would require school security matters to be discussed in executive session.

SEN. MIKE REGAN

Disabled persons requiring assistance with the Public File should contact: Lisa Davis at 717-284-4123.

©2018 WDAC 94.5. All Rights Reserved. Website Designed and Developed by Jonathan Ober