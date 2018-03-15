Data Breach Bills Approved By PA House

HARRISBURG – A pair of bills to help consumers affected by data breaches was approved by the PA House. House Bill 1846 would require notice to Pennsylvanians whenever there is a data breach. The notice must be in plain language, and include the date of the breach, the type of information subject to the breach, and toll-free numbers to credit reporting agencies. The notice must be made within 45 days of learning of a breach. The breach also must be reported to the Bureau of Consumer Protection in the state Attorney General’s Office. House Bill 1847 would waive the current credit freeze fee, which charges up to $10 per account. In the instance of a data breach, consumers would be provided with three years of free credit monitoring. The bills now go to the state Senate.

