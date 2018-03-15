Depression Screening Bill For School Students Proposed

HARRISBURG – Legislation that would provide early intervention depression screening for school students in order to identify and treat any depression issues early and improve a child’s overall health has been proposed by Blair County Rep. Judy Ward. House Bill 2095 would offer depression screenings for all sixth and 11th-graders. Parents would have the ability to have their child opt out of the screening. All test results would be shared with the parents, but would not be shared with the school. According to the National Alliance on Mental Illness, 20% of youth ages 13 through 18 live with a brain health condition that can drastically affect their emotional, psychological, and social well-being. Lack of proper diagnosis and treatment can result in serious risk-taking behaviors such as dropping out of school, substance abuse or self-medication, harm to oneself, or in very rare cases, harm to others. The bill has been referred to the House Education Committee.

Related