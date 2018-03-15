Gun Control Bills Winding Through Delaware Legislature

DOVER, DE (AP) – The Delaware Senate is poised to give final approval to a bill banning devices that increase the rate of fire of semiautomatic rifles. The bill, released by a Senate committee Wednesday, defines bump stocks as “destructive weapons” and makes it a felony to have one. The Senate also is expected to vote today on a bill strengthening the penalty for straw purchases, in which a person buys a gun to sell or give to someone prohibited from having one. Meanwhile, a House committee on Wednesday released two other gun-control bills.

Related