Legislation Cuts Red Tape & Government Overregulation

Posted on by GregBarton

HARRISBURG – The PA House State Government Committee approved legislation reducing the overwhelming amount of regulations and red tape encountered by Pennsylvania businesses. House Bill 209 creates the Independent Office of the Repealer, which would undertake a systemic review of existing regulations and statutes to identify those that need eliminated or revised and make recommendations to the General Assembly and the executive agencies. The legislation would also require two existing regulations to be eliminated for every new regulation that is created.

