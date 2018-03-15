Legislation Introduced To Protect PA School Drinking Water

HARRISBURG – Legislation has been introduced to help address the threat of lead in drinking water in Pennsylvania’s schools. From 2012-2015, Pennsylvania topped the list of states for the number of times that elevated levels of lead were found in daycare and school drinking water. Lackawanna County Rep. Karen Boback says her House Bill 2025 creates tools to address the problem. The bill establishes a regular testing regimen for all water in schools used for drinking and cooking. It also requires test results to be disclosed to parents and sets a statewide standard for lead in school water to 5 parts per billion, the same standard for bottled water in the Commonwealth. The bill has received bipartisan support.

