ANNAPOLIS, MD (AP) – Legislation increasing standard tax deductions has passed the Maryland Senate as part of the state’s response to the federal tax overhaul. The unanimous vote Wednesday sends the bill to the House. The measure increases the standard tax deduction by $500 for individuals and $1,000 for couples for three years. The deduction will go from $2,000 to $2,500 for individuals and $4,000 to $5,000 for joint filers.

