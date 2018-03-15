PA House Resolution Honors “Mister Rogers”

HARRISBURG – House Resolution 724 was adopted by the PA House. It honors the 50th anniversary of the beloved children’s TV show, “Mister Rogers’ Neighborhood.” The program first aired in 1968 and ran for 895 episodes with the final show airing in 2001. In each episode, after changing into sneakers and his signature sweater, Rogers talked earnestly with his young audience, took them on field trips to neighborhood places, introduced them to workers in different fields, and taught them about crafts and music. Latrobe native, Fred Rogers left a mark on generations of children, teaching civility, patience, and respect for others. His program aired from Pittsburgh. Rogers was an ordained Presbyterian minister. He died in February 2003.

