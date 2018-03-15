Task Force Seeks To Improve PA School Safety

HARRISBURG – The Wolf Administration is asking for public input to help a new task force to explore ways to make Pennsylvania schools safer. Gov. Tom Wolf and Auditor General Eugene DePasquale will co-chair the School Safety Task Force. Some priorities for the task force include hearing from school officials, parents, students, law enforcement, health professionals, and community partners about their concerns with safety and potential policy changes. They will also determine if additional funding is needed to make schools secure; examine effectiveness of student support and physical and mental health programs and information sharing; and evaluate stronger state requirements for active shooter trainings and other security protocols. The group plans to hold regional meetings across the state and issue a report to the governor.

