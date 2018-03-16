Area Lawmaker Pushes For Permanent Daylight Saving Time

HARRISBURG – Lancaster County Sen. Scott Martin plans to introduce a resolution urging Congress to make Daylight Saving Time permanent in the United States and eliminate the need to change the time twice a year. Daylight Saving Time began as an energy-saving measure in World War I and was made permanent for most states in 1966 with passage of the Uniform Time Act. However, studies show that the twice-a-year time change results in more accidents, health problems, and a loss of productivity of more than $400 million annually. Martin said, “Studies have demonstrated that the time change does far more harm than good for the U.S. economy and for the welfare of our citizens. Permanent Daylight Saving Time would provide more hours of daylight in the evening, when families spend most of their time together.” Eliminating the transition between Standard Time and Daylight Saving Time would require action at the federal level. Arizona and Hawaii are currently exempt, while exemptions from Standard Time have been proposed in Maine, Massachusetts, and Florida.

Related