Bill Cracks Down on Puppy Mills

HARRISBURG – A proposal would ban sales of non-rescue animals at pet stores. The legislation is intended to bring about partnerships between pet stores and animal shelters to promote adoption and decrease the demand for puppies raised in puppy mills. Allegheny County Sen. Guy Reschenthaler is currently seeking co-sponsorship on his proposal. Maryland, Arizona, California, and Virginia have similar laws in place as animal shelters continue to be burdened with finding families for homeless pets. A companion bill is being introduced in the PA House.

