Maryland Approves Gun Control Bills & Budget

ANNAPOLIS, MD (AP) – Maryland would ban bump stocks under a measure that cleared the House of Delegates. The measure now goes to the Senate. Bump stocks were used in the mass shooting in Las Vegas last year. The bill is one of several gun measures moving forward. Under another bill passed by the House, judges would be able to order people to temporarily give up their weapons, if they are found to pose an immediate threat. The House also passed a bill to create a process to ensure gun owners convicted of domestic violence surrender their guns. Meanwhile, the Maryland Senate has approved the state’s $44.5 billion budget. That measure now goes to the House.

