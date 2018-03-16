Measure Allows Use Of Tracking Dogs In PA

HARRISBURG – A bill allowing the use of a leashed tracking dog to track big game which has been legally harvested or wounded is headed to Gov. Tom Wolf for enactment. Senate Bill 135 was unanimously approved by the Senate last year and received unanimous approval by the PA House. Under the current PA Game Code, it is unlawful for any person to use a dog in any manner to hunt, pursue or take big game. It is permitted only for wild turkey during the fall season. The legislation would not change the prohibition, rather, it would assist hunters in tracking the harvested game, including deer, bear, and elk. The use of leashed tracking dogs is allowed in 35 states, six of which surround Pennsylvania.

