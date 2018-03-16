No Cross-Filing Proposed For PA School Board Members

HARRISBURG – The House State Government Committee approved legislation removing the ability of school board candidates to cross-file nomination petitions in Pennsylvania. House Bill 638 would amend the Pennsylvania Election Code, which currently allows candidates running for school board to file nomination petitions for multiple political parties. Supporters say voters are often confused when a school board candidate receives the nomination of more than one party on the ballot. By eliminating a candidate’s ability to cross-file, there would be some clarity to voters in school board elections. The bill now goes to the full House.

