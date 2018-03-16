Rally For Down Syndrome Protection Act Spotlighted

LANCASTER – Saturday afternoon’s Spotlight features highlights of Monday’s rally at the Capitol Rotunda in Harrisburg in support of the Down Syndrome Protection Act – House Bill 2050 & Senate Bill 1050. The legislation would prohibit an abortion of any child solely due to a diagnosis of possible Down syndrome.You’ll hear from numerous lawmakers and keynote speaker, Karen Gaffney, a champion for disability rights. Gaffney, who has Down syndrome, swam the English Channel. Hear more from other supporters at the rally on Saturday afternoon’s Spotlight at 12:30 on WDAC and at 2 p.m. on WBYN 1075. You can listen to the program online right now at wdac.com under podcasts.

