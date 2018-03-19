Missing 16-Year Old Girl Returned Home Safely

ALLENTOWN – (AP) – The mother of a Pennsylvania teenager says she went from not eating or sleeping to crying tears of relief when her missing daughter was located in a popular Mexican resort city. Miu Luu tells The (Allentown) Morning Call she’s happy 16-year-old Amy Yu has been found. Federal agents and Mexican authorities found Amy and 45-year-old Kevin Esterly Saturday in Playa del Carmen. Police said Amy arrived Sunday in Philadelphia and was taken home to Allentown. Esterly is awaiting processing in Miami. He will face a charge of child custody interference when he arrives in Pennsylvania. The two had been missing since March 5. Police believe the teen went willingly with Esterly. He had frequently signed Amy out of school without her parents’ permission.

