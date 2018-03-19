Raising The Fine For Texting While Driving In Maryland

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) – Maryland lawmakers may raise the maximum fine for texting and driving to $500, one of the highest in the country. The Washington Post reports proponents of House Bill 42 say Maryland’s tiered fine system is ineffective. The current system sets maximum fines from $75 to $175 depending on the driver’s offense count, and bill sponsor Del. Frank S. Turner, D-Howard, says people use their phones despite the fines. Opponents like House Minority Whip Kathy Szeliga, R-Baltimore County, say a costly $500 fine may cause legal problems for those who can’t afford it. The House of Delegates passed the bill last week for the third consecutive year; the Senate shot it down in 2016 and 2017. The Senate Judicial Proceedings Committee will focus on the bill in their Tuesday meeting.

