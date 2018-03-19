Raising The Fine For Texting While Driving In Maryland

Posted on by GregBarton

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) – Maryland lawmakers may raise the maximum fine for texting and driving to $500, one of the highest in the country. The Washington Post reports proponents of House Bill 42 say Maryland’s tiered fine system is ineffective. The current system sets maximum fines from $75 to $175 depending on the driver’s offense count, and bill sponsor Del. Frank S. Turner, D-Howard, says people use their phones despite the fines. Opponents like House Minority Whip Kathy Szeliga, R-Baltimore County, say a costly $500 fine may cause legal problems for those who can’t afford it. The House of Delegates passed the bill last week for the third consecutive year; the Senate shot it down in 2016 and 2017. The Senate Judicial Proceedings Committee will focus on the bill in their Tuesday meeting.

Disabled persons requiring assistance with the Public File should contact: Lisa Davis at 717-284-4123.

©2018 WDAC 94.5. All Rights Reserved. Website Designed and Developed by Jonathan Ober