Public Hearing Set To Discuss PA’s Redistricting Process

HARRISBURG – Republican Senator Mike Folmer, as chair of the Senate State Government Committee, will hold a public hearing on a number of bills to change how Pennsylvania’s redistricting process is conducted. Senate Bills 22, 243, 464 and Senate Bill 767 are all proposed amendments to the Pennsylvania Constitution to change the process for how election lines are drawn. Senator Folmer hopes the public hearing on possible redistricting changes will help to identify ways to better promote openness, transparency, and accountability, which have long been goals of his. Article I, Section 2 of the United States Constitution as amended by the 14th Amendment establishes the requirement to apportion Congressional Districts and gives the states authority to establish the qualifications. Article II, Sections 16 and 17 of the Pennsylvania Constitution establishes the number of House and Senate members for the General Assembly and the manner in which District lines are to be established.

The public hearing will be held at 9:00 a.m. on Tuesday, March 27 in Hearing Room One, North Office Building, Harrisburg.