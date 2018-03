HARRISBURG (AP) – More than 90 people have submitted paperwork as the deadline nears to run in Pennsylvania’s congressional primary election. Today’s the deadline to submit at least 1,000 voter signatures to get on the May 15 primary ballot. Interest in running for Congress is high. Congressional primary ballots haven’t contained more than 48 candidates in any of the three elections since Pennsylvania dropped to 18 U.S. House seats in 2012.

