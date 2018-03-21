Another Nor’easter Hits The East Coast

PHILADELPHIA (AP) – A spring nor’easter is targeting the Northeast with strong winds and a foot or more of snow expected in some parts of the region. The bulk of the snow and sleet is predicted to pound New Jersey, Maryland, Delaware and parts of eastern Pennsylvania today before heading toward Cape Cod early Thursday. Widespread power outages are possible with gusts blowing up to 35 mph (56 kph). Airlines canceled flights and schools canceled classes ahead of the fourth major storm in three weeks. For a list of local schools that are delayed or closed, listen to Winter Watch at quarter after and quarter of the hour here on WDAC.

