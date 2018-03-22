Latest Nor’easter Heading For New England

Posted on by GregBarton

NEW YORK (AP) – The latest nor’easter is rolling into New England as millions of others in the Northeast begin to dig out. The fourth major storm in three weeks dumped more than a foot of snow in parts of Pennsylvania Wednesday, while major cities along the Interstate 95 corridor saw much less. Downtown Philadelphia got 7 inches and New York City’s Central Park recorded a little less than 7. Boston was expected to get 4 to 9 inches before tapering off this afternoon. Here in Lancaster County, snow totals ranged from 5 to 11 inches according to Lancaster Newspapers.

