Maryland House OKs Budget After School Safety Debate

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) – The Maryland House of Delegates has approved the state’s $44.5 billion budget after some debate over how the state will pay to improve school safety. The debate came two days after a school shooting in St. Mary’s County. A panel of negotiators will now work out differences in bills passed by the House and Senate.

The budget passed after Republicans argued for an amendment to steer $1 million away from the attorney general’s office set aside to bring lawsuits against the federal government and adding it to the state police to help with school safety. The amendment failed after Democrats contended the budget already has $30 million for school safety and more is expected to be done in pending legislation.

