Pennsylvanians Are Digging Out of Fourth Major Storm In Three Weeks

NEW YORK (AP) Pennsylvanians are digging out after the fourth major storm to hit the state in three weeks dumped more than a foot of snow in some areas. A few schools had canceled classes for Thursday due to treacherous travel conditions in some areas, but many districts will hold delayed openings. The state’s major utilities reported that slightly more than 1,200 customers were without service early Thursday. The storm dropped about 8 to 12 inches of snow overall in central areas, while some eastern areas saw up to 16 inches. Most major roadways in the state are clear, but residents were being urged to drive cautiously and allow extra travel time. Here in Lancaster County, snow totals ranged from 5 to 11 inches according to Lancaster Newspapers.

