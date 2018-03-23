Nor-easter Takes A Bite Out of Delaware’s Shoreline

BETHANY BEACH, Del. (AP) – This week’s nor’easter took a significant bite out of Delaware’s shoreline. Mike Powell with Delaware’s Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control tells The Daily Times of Salisbury that while Rehoboth Beach and the Delaware Bay beaches experienced beach erosion, Bethany Beach was the hardest hit of all, losing three sets of stairs in Wednesday’s storm. He said that no buildings or boardwalks were damaged. Bethany Beach town manager Cliff Graviet says the storm left the town vulnerable to another similarly strong weather event, as there’s not much sand left. Damaged dunes leave inland infrastructure more susceptible to damage.A beach replenishment project is scheduled for this summer.

