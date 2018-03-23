Senate Leader Proposes Tougher Anti-Hazing Rules

Posted on by GregBarton

BELLEFONTE The Republican leader of the Pennsylvania Senate wants to make severe hazing a felony and make fraternity houses where hazing occurs subject to confiscation. Senate Majority Leader Jake Corman unveiled his proposals today during a break in a preliminary hearing for defendants in a pledge’s hazing death. He’d also require schools to report all violations of the anti-hazing policies his bill would mandate. Corman represents the community that includes Penn State, where 19-year-old pledge Tim Piazza died last year after attending a bid acceptance ceremony at Beta Theta Pi. The hearing will determine if there’s enough evidence to move forward with criminal charges against 11 members of the shuttered fraternity.

SEN. JAKE CORMAN

Disabled persons requiring assistance with the Public File should contact: Lisa Davis at 717-284-4123.

©2018 WDAC 94.5. All Rights Reserved. Website Designed and Developed by Jonathan Ober