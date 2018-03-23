Senate Leader Proposes Tougher Anti-Hazing Rules

BELLEFONTE – The Republican leader of the Pennsylvania Senate wants to make severe hazing a felony and make fraternity houses where hazing occurs subject to confiscation. Senate Majority Leader Jake Corman unveiled his proposals today during a break in a preliminary hearing for defendants in a pledge’s hazing death. He’d also require schools to report all violations of the anti-hazing policies his bill would mandate. Corman represents the community that includes Penn State, where 19-year-old pledge Tim Piazza died last year after attending a bid acceptance ceremony at Beta Theta Pi. The hearing will determine if there’s enough evidence to move forward with criminal charges against 11 members of the shuttered fraternity.

