State Senate Bills Would Benefit Farmers’ Markets

Senator Judy Schwank of Berks County, Democratic Chair of the Senate Agriculture and Rural Affairs Committee; and Senator Art Haywood of Montgomery County, Democratic Chair of the Senate Aging and Youth Committee put forth a package of bills that would benefit small area farms and markets

Bolstering farms and farmers, promoting the use of locally produced food and significantly increasing a tax credit to spur job creation and investment in rural communities is the focus of a package of bills offered by three state Senate Democrats.

Senator Schwank’s legislation would allow governmental entities to accept a bid higher than the lowest bid by 10 percent if they use locally-sourced food.

Senator Haywood’s bill would significantly expand the Farmer’s Market Development Program. The maximum grant would increase to $100,000 and could be used for agritourism, construction and renovation of farmer’s markets, satellite markets and other infrastructure needs.

Legislation sponsored by Senator Vincent Hughes of Philadelphia, Democratic Chair of the Senate Appropriations Committee, would raise the rural jobs and investment tax credit from $1 million per fiscal year to $20 million over the next three years.

According to the state Department of Agriculture, 93 percent of Pennsylvanians prefer food that is locally produced. There are 58,000 farms and nearly eight million acres devoted to agricultural production in Pennsylvania.