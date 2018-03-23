Two Firefighters Die In York Factory Fire

YORK, Pa. (AP) – Two Pennsylvania firefighters have been killed and two others injured in the partial collapse of a former piano factory, which had been heavily damaged in a fire. York officials say 50-year-old Ivan Flanscha and 29-year-old Zachary Anthony died Thursday at a hospital. Two other firefighters are being treated for injuries that are not believed to be life-threatening. Part of the four-story building fell on firefighters as they were looking for hot spots and investigating the cause of a fire that broke out Wednesday at the Weaver Organ and Piano factory. The factory was being converted into residential units. York Mayor Michael Helfrich called it “a tragic day in York’s history.”

