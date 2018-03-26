Aument Resolution Honors Billy Graham

HARRISBURG – Lancaster County Senator Ryan Aument issued the following statement following the introduction and adoption of a Senate Resolution he introduced that honored the life and legacy of the late Rev. Dr. Billy Graham. He said, “Like many people, I was deeply moved by the impact that Billy Graham had on America and the world. Rev. Graham was widely regarded as ‘America’s Pastor’ due to his innumerable contributions to American life and culture, and he was instrumental in advancing morality during a crucial time in our country’s history when, to many, morals seemed less than absolute. He completed more than a half a century of ministry, being the first to use advanced technologies of the time, such as television and radio broadcast, to spread his message of hope to millions of people across the world. His sermons have been translated into 48 languages and shared with nearly 215 million people in 185 countries, and he has appeared on Gallup’s annual list of most admired men and women 61 times since 1955. Rev. Graham provided personal guidance and religious counsel to nearly all of our nation’s presidents in the last century, and he helped lead the country by opposing segregation by refusing to preach to racially segregated crowds, proclaiming that Christianity is not for one race, gender or ethnicity, but for everyone. I was proud to formally remember and celebrate the life of a man who made such an incredible, positive difference in our world. As a person of faith and as a State Senator, I remain inspired by Rev. Graham’s love of others as demonstrated through his life’s work, which was dedicated to the well-being of others.”

Related