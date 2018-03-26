Democrat PA Lt. Gov. Candidate Withdraws

LANCASTER – Lancaster County Commissioner Craig Lehman has withdrawn his candidacy for PA Lieutenant Governor. The Democrat said “there were a variety of reasons for this difficult decision, but in short, it was simply not meant to be.” Lehman thanked his family, friends, and supporters adding, “I ran because I firmly believe we need more reasoned voices in Harrisburg and still believe I have the skills and experience necessary to be an effective Lieutenant Governor.” Saying there are many fine candidates running for the post, Lehman has thrown his support to Democrat Chester County Commissioner Kathi Cozzone. Four other Democrats are also in the running. Five Republicans are also running for the office.

