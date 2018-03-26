GOP PA Congressman Won’t Seek Re-Election

WEST CHESTER (AP) – A Republican Pennsylvania congressman has announced that he will not seek re-election, boosting Democrat hopes of winning his House seat. U.S. Rep. Ryan Costello announced on Sunday that he would not be running, ending weeks of speculation about his future. During an appearance on MSNBC, the second-term congressman called it “the most difficult decision” he’s ever had to make and said it was due to a number of factors including the state’s new congressional map. Costello’s district includes parts of Berks, Chester, Lebanon, & Montgomery Counties.

