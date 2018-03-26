Grove And House Members Urge PUC To Cut Energy Rates

HARRISBURG – More than a dozen Republican members of the House of Representatives joined Rep. Seth Grove from York Co to issue a letter to the Pennsylvania Utilities Commission asking it to decrease energy costs for consumers following the federal corporate tax cut was in the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act. The members believe Pennsylvania should follow the suit of 39 states to have already reduced energy rates following the tax reform measure. With the corporate tax rate reduced from 35 to 21 percent, this reduction in costs should be passed onto the consumer.

