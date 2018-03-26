House GOP Leader Critical Of Judicial Impeachment

HARRISBURG (AP) – Republican PA House Majority Leader Dave Reed is distancing himself from an effort by some of his members to impeach four Democrat state Supreme Court justices over their ruling in a congressional redistricting case. The Indiana County lawmaker says disagreement over the outcome of any particular case shouldn’t be grounds for impeachment. Twelve Republican members in the 203-seat House signed onto impeachment resolutions that were introduced against the four justices. The Republican Chief Justice of the PA Supreme Court says he’s very concerned about the impeachment move. Democrats on the state’s highest court threw out a GOP-crafted congressional district map in January, and last month imposed their own map for this year’s races.

