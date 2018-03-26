Legislative Help For Small Farms & PA Farmers Markets

HARRISBURG – Some state lawmakers are proposing legislation that would benefit small farms and PA Farmers’ Markets. Bolstering farms and farmers, promoting the use of locally produced food, and significantly increasing a tax credit to spur job creation and investment in rural communities is the focus of a package of bills being offered. Berks County Sen. Judy Schwank, the minority Chair of the Senate Agriculture and Rural Affairs Committee, says her measure would allow schools and other government agencies to pay for more locally grown food and allow for small farmers to compete for business with large agriculture companies. One bill that would give grants and loans to businesses willing to open supermarkets in under-served areas. Another expands the Farmer’s Market Development Program by increasing the maximum grant to $100,000 which could be used for agri-tourism, construction and renovation of farmer’s markets, satellite markets, and other infrastructure needs. Another bill would raise the rural jobs and investment tax credit from $1 million per fiscal year to $20 million over the next three years. According to the state Department of Agriculture, 93% of Pennsylvanians prefer food that is locally produced. There are 58,000 farms and nearly eight million acres devoted to agricultural production in Pennsylvania.

